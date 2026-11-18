J&K encounter: Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kulgam as wanted LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat remains on the run

A fresh encounter broke out in Kulgam district on Wednesday as security forces continued their search for wanted LeT commander Lateef Bhat. The gunfight comes two days after terrorist Umar Nisar Dar was killed in an encounter linked to the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel.

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J&K encounter: Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kulgam as wanted LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat remains on the run (PTI/File)

A fresh gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday morning, November 18. The encounter began during a search operation to trace a wanted terrorist who managed to escape an earlier gunfight in the area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the development in a post on X. “Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam,” the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The latest gunfight comes two days after security forces killed terrorist Umar Nisar Dar in an encounter at Laroo village in Kulgam. Another wanted terrorist, identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat, managed to escape the security cordon.

Security forces had continued their search operation in the surrounding areas to locate Bhat. Contact with suspected terrorists was established again during searches early Wednesday, leading to a fresh exchange of fire.

The operation was underway at the time of writing. Further details about the location of the encounter and possible casualties were awaited.

Kulgam Encounter: Who is Lateef Bhat?

Security agencies are primarily looking for Lateef Bhat, who is suspected of being involved in several attacks in south Kashmir. He is believed to be the only active local terrorist operating in the Kashmir Valley.

Officials suspect that Bhat was involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam. Three CRPF personnel were injured after motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on security personnel deployed at the Akhran checkpoint.

Bhat allegedly escaped after the attack and later came under the security forces’ radar during an operation at Laroo.

CCTV mfootage reveals terrorists’ movements before CRPF attack

Investigators have also found CCTV footage showing Bhat and his associate Umar Nisar Dar visiting several locations in Kulgam before the attack on CRPF personnel. According to police, the two allegedly visited Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam on November 10 to identify possible targets and study security arrangements. CCTV cameras also captured their movements while fleeing after the November 11 attack.

Officials said Dar had been providing shelter and other support to Bhat for around five to six months.

Dar’s family had earlier filed a missing-person report after he disappeared from home. Investigators later found that he had allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit linked to Pakistan-based LeT, shortly after the CRPF attack.

Dar was killed during the encounter at Laroo on Monday, November 16. Security forces have since continued efforts to locate Bhat.