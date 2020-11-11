New Delhi: Praveen Kumar Reddy (37) was among the three soldiers, including a Captain, who were killed by militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Reddy’s body was handed over to his family members in his native village of Reddyvaripalle in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district early today. Also Read - Will Hold Tricolour And J-K Flag Together, Says PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Reddy was killed while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Sunday. He hailed from Reddivaripalle in Chittoor district and joined the army 18 years ago. He was part of the 18 Madras Regiment that was currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Minister P R C Reddy and others visited Reddivaripalle and consoled the bereaved jawans family.

The Andhra Pradesh government had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of army havildar. “The sacrifice of your husband for the country is invaluable. The entire nation is proud of him. His loss cannot be filled, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a letter to Praveen Kumars widow Rajita.

Assuring that the government would stand in support of the bereaved family, the CM said he was granting Rs 50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “Please accept this. I pray to God that he gives strength to your family to overcome the grief,” Jagan added.

The soldier is survived by his wife, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

On Tuesday, the Army had paid floral tributes to the three slain soldiers. “In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud and grateful nation,” an Army spokesperson had said.