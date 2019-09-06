Srinagar: Restrictions were put back in several parts of Kashmir in the wake of Friday prayers and also, as a precautionary measure with authorities apprehending violence after congregational prayers.

Restrictions have been imposed in some parts of Kashmir, including the city, as a precautionary measure ahead of the Friday prayers, the officials said.

The restrictions are placed every Friday in vulnerable areas of the Valley as authorities fear vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.

The Valley has been reeling under movement and communication curbs since the Centre announced its decision to revoke Article 370, and bifurcating the state into two UTs.

However, with the passage of time, restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the Valley.

Friday prayers have not been allowed at any of the major mosques in Kashmir for the past one month now.

The lockdown has entered the 33rd day today.

Compared to the past few days, fewer private vehicles were seen on the roads on Friday. The state government’s efforts to open schools have not borne fruit as parents have kept their children at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

The officials said attendance remained thin in many government offices due to lack of public transport. The offices in district headquarters registered normal attendance, they added.

On September 5, District Magistrate and Development Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, in a tweet on Wednesday, announced, “Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley. Mobiles being restored gradually, already buzzing in Kupwara. Thanks for patience and regrets for the inconvenience.”

He further tweeted that the power supply in the state is also set to improve further and that a range of new projects for improving and strengthening power infra in Srinagar is on the cards.