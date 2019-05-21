Srinagar: An exchange of fire was underway between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in the forest area of Yarwan area of Shopian district on Tuesday evening. More details are awaited in the case. So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, a police official said a brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants at Batmuran in Shopian. Additional security forces have been rushed to the area for strengthening the cordon, said the official.

In yet another incident, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Saturday morning in Panzgam village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. One of the slain militants has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar, a resident of Panzgam village. He belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit. The identity and group affiliation of the other slain militant is being ascertained.

(With agency inputs)