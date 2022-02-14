Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah was prevented from leaving his residence in Srinagar on Monday in view of security concerns on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, said media reports. The move prompted the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) president to lodge a strong protest.Also Read - Chhattisgarh Open School Exam 2022: CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable Out on sos.cg.nic.in

The National Conference also issued a statement condemning the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s move and called Abdullah’s detention “illegal and inexplicable”. “There was and is no justification for such frequent and arbritary detention of the party leadership. Convenient use of coercive structures is the only modus operandi of this government,” said the party in an official statement. Also Read - Are Tejran Getting Married? Karan Kundrra Says His Parents Approve Of Tejasswi Prakash | 'Ye Tujhko Seedha Rakhegi'

JKNC strongly condemns the illegal and inexplicable detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah. There was and is no justification for such frequent and arbritary detention of the party leadership. Convenient use of coercive structures is the only modus operandi of this government. — JKNC (@JKNC_) February 14, 2022

Also Read - 'Take Action Against Her Parents': Kangana Ranaut Slams Video Of Young Girl Imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dialogue

Quoting sources in the National Conference, news agency PTI reported that Abdulla was scheduled to travel to Jammu by road, a stretch of nearly 300 kilometers. The information about the programme had been conveyed to the concerned authorities five days in advance, but to his dismay, Abdullah found that the exits from his house were barred.

Abdullah, a former three-time chief minister and a sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, managed to walk out of his house in the afternoon and is said to have hitched a ride from a passerby for a short distance before the security team persuaded him to return home in a police vehicle.

Police officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, informed PTI that no VIP movement was advised on the day of the Pulwama attack anniversary.

On this day in 2019, 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a bus carrying security personnel.

(With PTI inputs)