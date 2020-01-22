Srinagar: A fresh round of firing between the security forces and the militants started on Wednesday in Kashmir’s Tral area where an encounter was going on since Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday, one army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were martyred during the encounter.

The police got specific input about the presence of militants in the Zand village yesterday, following, which the encounter ensued between the cops and militants.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

Contact was eventually established with the militants, who were hiding in a house that led to the gun battle.

(With IANS inputs)