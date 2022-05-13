Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday constituted an SIT to investigate the murder of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday. The move comes hours after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured justice to the family and said that the terrorists and their supporters will pay a price for the heinous act.Also Read - Bus From Katra to Jammu Catches Fire, 4 Dead, Several Injured

"A decision has been taken to constitute a special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," the office of LG Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

"A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached."

LG Manoj Sinha said the J&K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat’s wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear the educational expenses of the daughter, he added.

Earlier in the day, LG Manoj Sinha in a tweet informed that he has met with the relatives of Rahul Bhat, the Kashmiri Pandit who killed by terrorists.

“Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul’s family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act,” the office of LG Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Rahul Bhat (35), a clerk in the revenue department, was shot dead by two terrorists in his office on Thursday.

Jammu & Kashmir government constitutes an SIT to investigate the murder of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat. He was shot dead by terrorists yesterday.

Taking to the streets, the members of the Pandit community held a massive protest against the killing at Sheikhpora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The community demanded that the LG meet them and listen to their concerns.

The J&K Police on Friday used tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse the protest carried out by the Kashmiri Pandit employees against the killing of Rahul Bhat.

The protesting Pandit employees were marching towards the Srinagar International Airport when police intercepted their march and used a few tear smoke shells and mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

The protesters said that they had informed the administration and police that the Lt. Governor should visit the spot and give them an assurance about their protection and ensure that the culprits involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat would not be spared.