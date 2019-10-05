New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government has let a delegation of National Conference from Jammu meet the detained NC leaders — President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, stated party spokesperson Madan Mantoo.

National Conference Spokesperson Madan Mantoo was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Jammu and Kashmir Government has allowed a delegation of National Conference from Jammu, to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah, who are currently under detention.”

The NC had on October 3 requested J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow a delegation of senior party leaders from Jammu to meet the party leaders who are currently under detention in Srinagar.