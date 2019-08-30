New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a statement on general healthcare services in the Valley, specifying that all hospitals are fully functional with all medical supplies in stock.

The statement read, “Nearly 5,000 major surgeries performed in hospitals in Srinagar from August 5 till date. Besides Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences,Soura and SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Bemina, surgeries performed in all associated hospitals of Govt Medical College, Srinagar.”

It further read, “General healthcare services in these hospitals during this period has been usual with around 95000 patients in OPDs & over 10000 patients in IPDs. Routine laboratory investigations & radiological procedures in these hospitals during the period add up to over 1 Lakh.”

The statement further read that staff attendance in all hospitals is being closely monitored and nearly 95 percent has been recorded everywhere post abrogation of Article 370.

“Reports suggesting shortage of medicines or healthcare crisis in KASHMIR are therefore clearly baseless,” was reiterated amidst several reports surfacing that medical supplies have taken a serious hit in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Army chief General Bipin Rawat reviewed security arrangements along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of his two-day visit to the Valley on Friday.

Rawat’s visit to Srinagar is his first-ever after the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into two Union territories. He was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon during his inspection of the formations and units deployed along the LoC.

Rawat was briefed by local Army commanders about ceasefire violations, the ground situation in the region and security measures taken. There have been 222 instances of ceasefire violations along the LoC in Kashmir valley ever since August 5.

Defense sources said Rawat interacted with soldiers on the ground and praised them for their high levels of morale and motivation. He further reinforced upon the soldiers the need to remain prepared for meeting emerging security challenges effectively in view of the increased infiltration attempts.

With IANS inputs