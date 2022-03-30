Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday terminated five government employees for having terror links, news agency ANI reported. The officials who have been terminated include: Police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, Pulwama, Computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray, Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Das, a teacher from Awantipora, Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather, Baramulla & Nursing Orderly, Health Dept Sharafat A Khan, Kupwara for having links with terror activities.Also Read - 'Don't Travel to Jammu And Kashmir': US Issues New Travel Advisory

In July last year, as many as 11 employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government have been sacked for terror links. Those dismissed included two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

Salahudin's sons Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were allegedly involved in terror funding.

The NIA had tracked terror funding trials of both persons and they have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.