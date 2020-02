Srinagar: At least four people were injured on Sunday when terrorists lobbed a grenade on CRPF personnel at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area, news agency ANI reported.

The Kashmir Zone Police told the news agency that two civilians and two security force personnel were injured.

As per news agency PTI, 5 people were injured in the attack in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar city.

Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade attack on CRPF personnel at Pratap Park, Lal Chowk in Srinagar; According to Kashmir Zone Police, two civilians & two security force personnel sustained injuries. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/BWHIt6Vhgv — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

More details are awaited.