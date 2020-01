Srinagar: Terrorists on Saturday lobbed a grenade on deployed CRPF in Kawdara area located in old Srinagar.

A 16-year-old boy was injured in the attack by suspected terrorists, news agency PTI reported.

In an earlier incident that took place on October 28, at least 20 civilians were injured as suspected terrorists on hurled grenade near a bus stop in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir.