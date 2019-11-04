Srinagar: A grenade explosion was reported in Srinagar, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

At least 10 people are being said to be injured in the attack that took place in a market at Maulana Azad Road. All those who were injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir: 10 injured in a grenade attack in a market on Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/VSHDdZSuBR — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

In an earlier incident that took place on October 28, at least 20 civilians were injured as suspected terrorists on hurled grenade near a bus stop in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per updates from PTI, of the six injured, one person was seriously injured and had to be referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others underwent treatment at a local hospital. Security forces had cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

No other details were available at the time of filing this report. More details will soon be added to the story.