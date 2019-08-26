New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has come down heavily on J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik for the latter’s stance over the situation in the region. He said, “I think the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir should be made the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) President for J&K because his behaviour, as well as his statements, are more like that of a BJP leader.”

Just a day ago, Malik had the ongoing communication blockade in the Valley, saying that ‘lack of communication lines is a better option than the loss of lives’. J&K has faced lockdown since the government ended the special status of the state and bifurcated it into two union territories– Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On being asked how long the restrictions will continue, Malik had said, “If blockade of communication helps saves lives, what is the harm? In the past, whenever there was a crisis in Kashmir, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself.”

“In all the crises that happened in Kashmir in the past, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself,” Malik, who was in the national capital to pay his last respects to former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley who died on Saturday, had told reporters.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the Centre of using ‘brute force’ in the Valley, a day after a 12-member delegation of Opposition leaders, of which he was a part and who flew to Srinagar to take stock of the situation, was stopped at the airport and sent back to the national capital.

In a tweet, the former national president of the Congress said, “It’s been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday.”

Senior Congress leader from J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has also asked why, if the situation is under control, he has been stopped from going home.