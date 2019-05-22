Srinagar: Two terrorists, reportedly associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The firing began during wee hours in Gopalpora area. The cordon and search operation was launched in the village after the police received reports about the presence of militants there.

“On credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces at Gopalpora of DH Pora area in Kulgam. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Adding, it said, “In the ensuing encounter, 2 terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Identities and affiliations of killed terrorists are being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition recovered from encounter site.”

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter in which one militant has been killed. The slain militant belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit. His exact identity is being established,” a police source was quoted as saying by IANS.

As a precautionary measure authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district.