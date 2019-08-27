New Delhi: A day after suspected militants abducted two members of the nomadic Gujjar community in Pulwama and killed one of them, the Union Home Ministry is set to hold a high-level meeting on J&K on Tuesday. Sources said this meeting will be chaired by Union Home Secretary.

On Monday, two Gujjar men were abducted from a forested area in Pulwama district and later one of them was shot dead. Police said Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from ‘Dhok’, a temporary shelter, from Tral in Pulwama district around 7.30 PM on Monday.

The bullet-riddled body of Kohli was later recovered by a search and rescue party, while an operation to trace the other person was still underway.

This is the first such militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into union territories of J&K and Ladakh on August 5.

Following the Centre’s move, restrictions were put in place in Kashmir Valley leading to a virtual lockdown. Though restrictions have since been eased in most of Kashmir, normal life continues to remain paralysed with shops and business establishments closed and transport off the roads.

On August 20, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir – the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5.

Past Sunday, in a freak stone-pelting incident, the driver of a truck died after protesters hurled stones in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, said police. Forty-two-year-old Noor Mohammed Dar, who belonged to the Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when protesters reportedly mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it. Dar, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital in Soura, where doctors declared him brought dead.