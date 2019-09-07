New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday claimed to have thwarted an infiltration by few men in ‘Pathani suits’ who footed ahead of the forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Nowshera sector yesterday.

An official of the Indian Army stated that in Lam area in Nowshera of the former state, loud noises of protest were heard from behind Pakistani posts. “After some time six people in Pathani suits came ahead of the post and reached approximately 150 metres from the Line of Control,” he added.

The official in his statement also said, “Our own troops fired in gaps to disperse them. Pakistan posts actively abetting & instigating civilians to violate Line of Control. Indian Army has till now shown restraint to avoid civilian casualties.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army on Saturday morning targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with firing from small arms and mortar shelling.

The firing started at around 7:45 AM, a defence spokesperson said and added that it started in Krishna Ghati sector. The Indian Army retaliated leading to a cross-border shelling between the two sides, according to the last reports received. No casualties have been reported so far.