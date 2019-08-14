New Delhi: As India readies to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019, sources reveal that the Indian Army thwarted a major infiltration bid by terrorists backed by Pakistan in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, late Tuesday night.

According to Indian Army sources, a major infiltration attempt was foiled by the soldiers on Tuesday night. The infiltration push was backed by heavy firing from Pakistan Army posts.

The sources added, “The attempt of Pakistan Army was to push a group of terrorist into India to unleash violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army positions are on high alert to tackle any such threat from Pakistan.”

This bid comes at the time Kashmir is reeling under the after current of abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘warned’ India against any “misadventure”, saying “miscalculation” on the part of New Delhi would elicit a “tit-for-tat” response from Islamabad.

Addressing a special session of the “Azad Jammu and Kashmir” (AJK) Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad as Pakistan marked its Independence Day “in solidarity with Kashmiris”, Khan said, “We have information and we have had two National Security Committee meetings. The Pakistan Army has full knowledge that India has made a plan to take action in AJK.”

“Like the action, they took in Balakot after Pulwama, according to our information, they have made a more sinister plan now. To shift the world’s focus away from occupied Kashmir, they want to take action in AJK,” Khan added.

Notable, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday had said that the Army is committed to maintaining cordial relations with the general public of Jammu and Kashmir even as the armed forces are prepared to deal with any threat from Pakistan.

Rawat was speaking at a seminar on cutting edge technology infusion into defense at the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. Rawat said the country had nothing to fear irrespective of statements like the one issued by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that a Pulwama like incident might take place again in Kashmir following the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“We are always prepared for any kind of eventuality and we are always on the alert. There is nothing to worry from statements like these,” said Rawat.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital, Jammu and Kashmir and other sensitive parts of the country ahead of I-day celebrations.

