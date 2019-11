Published: November 17, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Representational Image

New Delhi: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir at 10:15 AM on Sunday. stated news agency ANI. Therefore, the Indian Army is currently retaliating the attack.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.