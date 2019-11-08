New Delhi: IndiGo airlines on Friday cancelled all flights to/fro Srinagar in view of the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement released by the airlines, it said that the Srinagar airport is unavailable owing to snowfall, hence, all flight operations to/from Srinagar have been suspended for today.

IndiGo Airlines: Due to runway unavailability (due to snowfall) at Srinagar airport, all flight operations to/from Srinagar have been suspended for today. #snow — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Meanwhile, a snow-clearance operation is underway in Srinagar following heavy snowfall.

Srinagar: Snow-clearance operation underway in the city following heavy snowfall. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/oAhG2J32hO — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday. Two flights were cancelled and several others delayed yesterday. The Mughal Road in Rajouri was closed after the snowfall.

“The active western disturbance and its interaction with cyclone MAHA, currently located in East Central Arabian Sea, is likely to cause moderate to heavy snowfall and rain in plains of J&K, and Ladakh during November 6-8. The snowfall will peak in the night on November 7,” the MET had said in a statement.

The MET department has alerted the J&K administration about the likely disruption in road transport, especially through passes like Zojilla, and on the Srinagar-Jammu-Leh-Manali Highway and Mughal road, due to landslides, low temperature and heavy snowfall.