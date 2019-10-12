New Delhi: The Indian Overseas Congress had condemned the Kashmir resolution passed at UK’s Labour Party annual conference on October 8 and clarified that no outsiders can interfere in the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir, stated news agency ANI.

“We condemned Kashmir resolution passed at Labour Party annual conference and made it clear that J&K is an integral part of India, no intervention from outside will be accepted, ” read the official statement by Indian Overseas Congress as tweeted by news agency ANI.

Accepting an invitation from Jeremy Corbyn of UK’s Labour party, a team of Indian Overseas Congress had on October 8 met Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn.

Britain’s Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn had noted that the language used in the controversial Kashmir resolution passed by the Labour party is open to being “misinterpreted as hostile to India” even as he stood by the emergency motion against the abrogation of Article 370.