Joshimath 2.0 In J&K Village: Survey Team Reaches Doda After 21 Structures Report Cracks; Houses Collapse In Thathri

The move comes after cracks appeared in a cluster of 21 buildings within Thathri tehsil, prompting the administration to evacuate the affected families.

Updated: February 4, 2023 6:54 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Doda administration and a team from the Geological Survey of India present at the spot in Doda where 21 structures reported subsidence.

Doda: A team of scientists from the geological Survey of India visited the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir to follow up on the issue of land subsidence. The move comes after cracks appeared in a cluster of 21 buildings within Thathri tehsil, prompting the administration to evacuate the affected families. The situation is being regularly monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of the region and senior officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Athar Amin Zargar said, “21 structures were affected yesterday. Zone of influence is limited to the same, as observed today morning.”

The structures damaged so far include 18 residential buildings, a mosque and a madrasa. Besides those whose houses have become unsafe, scores of families have shifted either to a relief camp set up in a government school or moved in with relatives elsewhere.

WATCH: Visuals From Doda District In J&K

So far 100 families living in the village have been shifted to safer locations. The J&K administration has constructed makeshift tin sheds for villagers but the villagers say they need alternative land to live in.

Former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted, “Sinking of land at Thathri in Doda district is a grave issue affecting dozens of families and their properties. I urge LG Manoj Sinha ji to relocate the families and provide them with adequate compensation. The issue needs immediate attention on your part.”

