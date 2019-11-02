Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was on Monday arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian army in a joint operation conducted by them in Sopore.

On November 1, some unknown person set fire to a school building in Shopian’s Kundalan. This school was supposed to be used as the Class 12th examination centre.

Police said some damage was caused to the school office in the incident and the resulting fire was immediately put out.

Prior to this, on October 29, some unidentified terrorists fired on a CRPF deployment posted at a school in Drabgam, Pulwama district. Some 6-7 rounds were fired at the school which was being used as an examination centre. The CRPF and local police were deployed to guard the exam centre.

No injuries or loss of life was reported. Additional forces were later deployed at the spot. A search operation was also launched.