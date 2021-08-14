Jammu: A major tragedy was today averted after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module was busted and four terrorists were arrested in Jammu, just a day ahead of Independence Day- when the intelligence inputs have warned of attacks and disruptions during the I-day celebration. Police said JeM terrorists and their associates were arrested by Jammu Police in a drive to root out the presence of terrorists in Jammu.Also Read - Delhi Metro Revises Timing For First & Last Trains of Pink Line Services. Check Details

“They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country,” police said.

Sharing details, police said Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla, resident of Prichoo Pulwama, a member of terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed was the first to be arrested in this chain and from him one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered. His truck used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley was also seized.

Subsequently, three more Jaish terrorists were arrested. They have been identified as Ijahar khan alias Sonu Khan, resident of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli (UP).

“He disclosed that the Jaish commander in Pakistan by the name of Munazir alias Shahid had asked him to collect weapons from near Amritsar which would be dropped by a drone. He was also asked by Jaish to do reconnaissance of Panipat oil refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was then tasked to do the reconnaissance of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi but was arrested before he could accomplish this task,” police said.

Police said Touseef Ahmed Shah alias Showket and Adnan, resident of Jeff, Shopian was tasked by Jaish commander Shahid and another Jaish terrorist by the name Abrar in Pakistan to take up an accommodation in Jammu which he did. He was then asked to procure a second-hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast at Jammu. The IED for this purpose would be dropped by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task.

According to police, Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Bandzoo Pulwama has been arrested in the case. He was the fruit merchant from Kashmir who was constantly in touch with Shahid of Jaish in Pakistan and had introduced Ijahgar Khan to him. He was further doing recruitment for Jaish in Kashmir Valley and in the rest of the country.

Police said further investigation on the remaining module is in progress.

(With IANS inputs)