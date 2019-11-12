New Delhi: The death toll in the Doda road accident increased to 16 on Tuesday, stated news agency ANI. Earlier, it reported that at least 12 people were killed and three others injured in the road accident near Doda town of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place when a vehicle carrying over a dozen passengers skidded off the road and fell down the Batote-Kishtwar national highway.

