Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti requested the workers of opposition parties to unite against the ‘attack on Article 35A’ and inform everyone about the keep the electoral interests away and work together to save the Article.

“Is waqt afwaein ho rahi hain ki 35A ke upar hamla ho sakta hai. Uske hawale se hum sab ko ikkatha hona chahiye, na sirf leaders balki jo political workers hain, chahe National Conference hai, Congress hai, BJP hai, PDP hai ( There are rumours about a possible attack on Article 35A. We all have to unite against it and not only the leaders but also the workers, be it National Conference, Congress or PDP),” said urged Mehbooba Mufti.

“Hamare workers ko sab ke ghar jana chahiye, aur sabko istida karna chahiye ki is waqt hum, jo election ki ladai hai usko alag rakh ke, mil ke kaam karenge aur Jammu and Kashmir ka jo 35-A hai uski hifazat ke li ye hum jaan aur maal qurban ke liye taiyar hojaenge (Our workers should go to every house and inform them to keep the electoral interests away for the time being and work together to save 35A even if we have to sacrifice our life and resources),” added Mufti.

On Sunday, Mufti, in another provocative statement, had warned the government against tinkering with the contentious Article.

She had said that playing with Article 35A is like playing with gunpowder and any hand that would try to touch the Article will burn along with the body.

She had reacted strongly on the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP) in the state.

She took to Twitter and said that the Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops in the valley has created a fear psychosis in people and there’s no dearth of security forces in Kashmir.