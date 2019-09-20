Srinagar: The daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, on Friday said that she had emailed the Home Secretary of Government of India as well as Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, seeking information on behalf of her mother, who wants to know about the number of “detentions and arrests” in the state after the Centre struck down J&K’s special status promised under Article 370 of the Constitution. She has, however, got no response as of yet.

“I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response,” Iltija said taking to her mother Mufti’s Twitter account.

It must be noted that Mufti’s daughter has been operating her twitter account ever since she was detained. Iltija said in a tweet, “Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister J&K to whom this twitter handle belongs has been detained since 5th August 2019 without access to the account. This handle is now operated by myself, Iltija daughter of Ms Mufti with due authorisation.”

In the letter, Iltija said that her mother has no access to any newspaper and hence, wanted to know the number of residents of J&K who were detained/arrested or placed under house arrest on or after August 5.

“In my meeting with her, my mother expressed concern at the number of detentions and arrests (and in particular the reports of detention of children)that have taken place in the state,” she said.

Further, on behalf of her mother, Iltija also wanted to know the number of detenues or undertrials who have been moved out of state and number of deaths reported from among those who have been detained/arrested or placed under house arrest on or after August 5, amongst other things.

I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZtjFodUMEV — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 20, 2019

Notably, as a ‘precautionary measure’, J&K’s mainstream politicians including Omar Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) have been sent to police custody ever since the Modi government announced to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution.