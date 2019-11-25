New Delhi: Nearly 10 days after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to the government quarters in Srinagar, another PDP leader Ashraf Mir and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) leader Hakeem Yaseen on Monday were shifted to their houses from the MLA hostel. They are under house arrest now.

The move from the Jammu and Kashmir administration is seen as a humanitarian step towards restoring peace and normalcy in the UT. The two leaders were under detention since August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370 that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to official update, the other two leaders – Dilawar Mir, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, who were under detention for over 110 days, were released by the new union territory administration.

Among the other 34 political leaders, Mir and Yaseen were earlier lodged at the MLA hostel after being shifted from Centaur hotel in Srinagar.

On November 15, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar from Chashma Shahi hut.

The move to shift Mehbooba to Government Quarters came after her daughter had on November 5 wrote a letter to the UT administration, urging them to shift her mother to a warmer place. She wrote the letter in view of the approaching winter.

The move to shift these political leaders comes a month after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir became a separate Union Territory.