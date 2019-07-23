Srinagar: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided the premises of two traders in Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged link in the cross Line of Control (LoC) trade. The NIA agents carried out the raids in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of the state.

The NIA officers took the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police while carrying raiding the residence of Ghulam Ahmad Wani in Keller area of Pulwama district, according to police sources. They added that Wani was involved in cross LoC trade before its suspension by the authorities on February 14, 2019.

The NIA sources noted that yet another raid was carried out at the Parimpora fruit Mandi in Srinagar on Tuesday.

These raids are a part of the ongoing NIA investigation against suspected terror funding.

A prominent Kashmiri businessman named Zahoor Watali and several separatist leaders have already been arrested by the NIA so far.

On April 18, this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had suspended the cross LOC trade due to various reasons. A report claimed that there were alleged incidents of transferring illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency through the Line of Control.

Last month, the NIA continued its raids at seven locations in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Kerala Tamil-Nadu module case. Notably, the terror crime investigators in the case helped in the arrest of Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module who was also a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim.