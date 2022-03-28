Rajouri: At least one person was killed and over 50 others were injured after the bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Lam-Nowshera road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday. According to officials, the bus was overloaded and was on its way from Pukharni village to Naushera when the accident took place at Debatta near Lam.Also Read - NIA Conducts Raid in Srinagar in Terror Funding Case

"One dead, and 56 were injured in a bus accident at Nowshera. The bus was on the Rajouri-Nowshera route. We've received 56 injured patients out of which one person died during treatment. Four critically injured patients are referred to GMC hospital, Jammu," said Sukhdev Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Nowshera).

The officials also informed that rescue teams comprising locals, army and police evacuated nine seriously injured persons to the hospital, where one 65-year-old Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village succumbed to injuries. Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, they said.

A defence spokesman said troops of the Rashtriya Rifles helped in the rescue efforts.

Regardless of personal safety soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital Naushera for the administration of first aid and further treatment, the spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)