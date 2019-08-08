New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who opposed the abrogation of Article 370, with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, vehemently in Rajya Sabha, has now reacted sharply to the video where National Security Advisor (NSA) can be seen interacting with local residents of Shopian.

Azad said, “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (You can bring anyone along with you with the help of money).”

Yesterday, Doval visited the valley to review the security condition and ‘allay the fears of the residents’ after the abrogation of provisions under Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He interacted with the locals in Shopian to assure them that the measures are temporary and will be relaxed once the region gets a new leader.

NSA Doval with locals in Kashmir; says, “ik bar ik acha nizam ban jaye, usmai tabdiliyan ayen gi” pic.twitter.com/ZzANogd87C — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 7, 2019

Earlier, He had hit out at his party leaders who stood in support of the Centre’s decision to abrogate some provisions of Article 370.

“Jin logon ko J&K ki history ya Congress ki history pata nahi unse mujhe koi lena dena nahi hai. Wo pehle J&K aur Congress ki history padh lein, phir Congress mein rahein (I am not concerned about those who don’t know the history of Jammu and Kashmir or Congress. They should first read the history of J&K and Congress, and only then remain in Congress),” said Azad.