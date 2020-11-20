New Delhi: The Indian Army on Friday spotted two drones coming from the direction of Pakistan and hovering around the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu & Kashmir at around 6 pm. According to the BSF sources, the troops fired upon them and now they are keeping a strict vigil. Also Read - Indian Navy Prepared To Defeat Every Threat of Terrorism at Sea or From Sea: Vice Admiral MS Pawar

The drone was spotted at a height of about 800-900 metres at the place from where the four Pakistani terrorists were believed to have crossed the LoC and entered the Indian territory. The army tried to shoot the Pakistani drone but due to its relatively greater height, the drone managed to escape, according to republicworld.com.