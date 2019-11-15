New Delhi: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who is under detention post the abrogation of Article 370, on Friday, has been shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar from Chashma Shahi hut.

Jammu and Kashmir: PDP leader and former CM Mehooba Mufti has been shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar, from Chashma Shahi hut in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/td2I0uU0rU — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

The development comes after Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter had on November 5 asked the UT administration to shift her mother to a warmer place.

“The Centre will be responsible if anything happens to Mehbooba, the president of the PDP,” Iltija Mufti had said in the letter to the Srinagar deputy commissioner.

The move to shift her to a better and warmer location comes nearly a fortnight after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir became a separate Union Territory on October 31. The move was necessitated as the approaching winters and frequent power cuts made it difficult to stay in the hut which was converted into a jail after she was detained this year.

Initially, she was kept with Omar Abdullah at Hari Nivas, but was later shifted to Chesma Shahi and lodged in a tourist hut.

A number of Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, are under detention after the Centre decided to revoke Article 3780 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). As per updates, under the stringent PSA, an individual can be detained for up to two years without facing any trial.

“Unko Public Safety Act ke tehat abhi detention mei rakha hi hai (they are still in detention under the Public Safety Act)”, the BJP President said to India Today TV. BJP’s Twitter handle @BJPLive had also shared a video of the interview wherein Shah made the remark.

Furthermore, the Home Minister claimed that 40,000 residents were killed because of Article 370. “We have removed Article 370, we need time to send word down the line. If someone keeps scratching the wounds, people may get instigated. As a precaution, we have kept them under detention. It is better to take precaution than allow loss of life,” he justified the detention of mainstream leaders in Kashmir.