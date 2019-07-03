Srinagar: The J&K Police has taken note of a viral video that showed a schoolboy in Kupwara being threatened of assault by an axe-wielding teacher. (Also read: Terrorists Abduct, Execute Schoolboy in J&K)

It said, “Today, a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it. It seems the incident took place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam.”

Assuring the public of action, the J&K Police spokesperson added, “Cognisance of the same has been taken, consequent to which a case has been registered in Handwara under relevant sections of law. Individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned. Legal action has been initiated.”

The video went viral on social networking site and caught even former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s attention. Mufti tweeted, “Was distressing just to watch this. Can’t imagine how terrified the children must have been. Authorities need to take identify this man & take action immediately.”

Was distressing just to watch this. Can’t imagine how terrified the children must have been. Authorities need to take identify this man & take action immediately. https://t.co/95TIwtbGLS — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 2, 2019

In the video, the teacher, with an axe, can be seen threatening to “slaughter” the crying kid in the presence of other students if he does not improve his behaviour. None of the students is dressed in uniform and they all can be seen wearing winter clothes and sweaters.

Social media erupted with outrage as soon as the video went viral. However, officials of the Education Department have claimed that they were not aware of the incident and would investigate it.