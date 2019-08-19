Srinagar: The zonal police headquarters of Jammu today appealed to the citizens to use the telephone numbers of police control room and helpline numbers to inform about any rumour monger.

“Appeal to the citizens to use PCR Jammu telephone nos. 0191-2542001, 2542000, 2560401, 2544581 and helpline nos. 2560244 & 100 for information regarding any rumour monger or person spreading malicious content,” said the zonal police headquarters.

The release said that the citizens may otherwise contact the nearby Police Station or Police Post who have been instructed to act promptly without any delay against such elements.

*Appeal to the general Public * pic.twitter.com/SKY8lJIqnE — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) August 19, 2019



J&K police in a press conference said that a case of rumour-mongering was registered in the Akhnoor Police station and the rumour monger has been arrested.

Similarly, a case has been registered at Rajouri against two persons spreading a malicious message on Facebook.

Earlier today, a criminal complaint was filed against Kashmiri activist and former JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid by Supreme Court lawyer Alok Srivastava after she accused the Indian Army of ‘torturing’ four men in Shopian.

The Indian Army rejected her claims and called her allegations baseless and added that unverified and fake news is being spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite the unsuspecting population.