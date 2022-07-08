Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Owing to a large-scale scam in JK Police SI recruitment, the hiring of 1,200 police officers has been scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha said, “JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment.”Also Read - Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine in Jammu And Kashmir, Casualties Feared; Rescue Ops Underway | LIVE Updates

JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 8, 2022

Earlier last month, Sinha had also ordered a CBI probe into the matter and promised action against the culprits days after a probe panel headed by RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home J&K, submitted its report.

The recruitment drive assumed significance as it was the first of its kind after the revocation of article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state.

Nearly 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. On June 4, JKSSB declared the list of successful 1,200 successful candidates. However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process.