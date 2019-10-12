Srinagar: In a big step to lift communication clampdown, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will resume all postpaid mobile phones services from Monday noon in the Valley. The state has been battling with the communication blockade for over two months now.

Speaking at a press briefing, J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said, “All postpaid mobile phones stand functional from Monday 12 noon in the remaining areas of J&K. This will happen across the state, in all 10 districts of Kashmir.”

The residents of the Valley will, however, have to wait for some more time for the internet services to be resumed.

Speaking to news agency PTI, officials had Friday said that a decision has been taken that postpaid mobile services will be resumed in the beginning and the pre-paid services will be resumed later.

In an attempt to restore normalcy in the Valley, the administration had on October 10 released three politicians who had been detained since August 5, after the Centre struck down the special status of the Valley promised under Article 370 of the Constitution.

