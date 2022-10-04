Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department Hemant Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday, October 3. According to the initial probe, the police suspect it to be a murder case.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said the domestic help is absconding and a search for him has started. The domestic help has been identified as Yasir who originally belongs to Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. “The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started,” he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

“The body of Shri Hemant Lohia DG Prisons JK was found under suspicious circumstances. The first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started. Forensic teams and crime teams are on the spot. The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on the spot. J&K police family express grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer,” said the ADGP.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, while speaking to PTI, described the event as an “extremely unfortunate” incident and said a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding. According to DGP Dilbag Singh the suspect also attempted to set the body ablaze. As per the preliminary examination, the killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire, the police chief said.

A search has been initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer. Forensic and crime teams are on the spot and a probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)