New Delhi: Sometimes the indifferent attitude of hospitals land patients in life-threatening trouble. One such incident happened in Hajin area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: With 44K New Cases, India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 88L-mark

Refused admission to one hospital, a pregnant woman, who was already infected with coronavirus, delivered her baby out in the open with the help of unknown passersby. However, this incident has triggered protests in the area. Also Read - Drug Used to Treat OCD Can Prevent Serious Illness in COVID-19 Patients

As per latest updates, the woman from remote Vewan village was supposed to get admitted to the Bandipore district hospital for delivery. After developing labour pain, she rushed to the hospital where her family members were told to get some mandatory tests, including COVID-19, on her. When her covid test came positive, doctors at the hospital refused to treat her and referred her to a dedicated COVID-19 facility in the Hajin area. Also Read - Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Ready For Later-Stage Clinical Trials

Delayed by the indifferent attitude of the doctors, the woman developed intense pain and delivered the baby near the gate of the hospital. Family members of the woman alleged that no doctor even came out to check her even at this point despite repeated pleas.

A family member said that few passersby offered blankets to cover the woman but the hospital staff did not bother to check her health condition.

Enraged by the behaviour of the doctors, the family members and locals staged a protest against the insensitive attitude of the healthcare professionals at the hospital.

Responding to the intense situation, hospital authorities initiated an inquiry into the incident and have directed withholding the salary of the accused doctors. A show cause notice has also been served on them.