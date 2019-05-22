Srinagar: A security personnel was on Wednesday afternoon killed and seven others were left injured in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The blast was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector, reported news agency ANI.

However, the Defence Ministry refuted the claim and stated that it wasn’t an IED blast and no fatal casualties have been reported. “It wasn’t an IED blast, but a training-related incident. no fatal casualties but one soldier seriously injured while many other suffered minor injuries in the incident that took place along Line of Control in Poonch sector,” the statement read.

The incident comes a few hours after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of the state.

In February, forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed as an explosive-laden truck into into a bus in their convoy in Pulwama. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM). The attack was one of the deadliest one reported from the state in a decade.