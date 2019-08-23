Srinagar: Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the line of control (LoC) in the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. In the firing, an Indian soldier from Gorkha Rifles lost his life.

The Indian Army is currently retaliating.

On August 20, an Army man was killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district. Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army. The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11.00 AM, and saw the Indian Army responding, said officials.

Past weekend, on Saturday, a 10-year-old girl was injured after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the LoC in Poonch district. Relations between India and Pakistan have been on the downslide since Pulwama attack. Pakistan has also strongly opposed India’s move to abrogate Article 370.