Srinagar: Students were allegedly beaten up by a teacher for turning up 10 minutes late for classes at Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The teacher has been asked to appear before the Child Welfare Committee.

Coordinator Child Line Dept said, “Teacher has confessed, he has been asked to appear before Child Welfare Committee or else strict action will be taken”

More details are awaited.