New Delhi: In a shocking development, a joint patrol party of CRPF and police was on Saturday attacked by suspected terrorists in Srinagar’s Karan area. More detail in the matter is awaited.

The incident comes barely two days after two truck drivers were killed by suspected terrorists near Chitragam of Shopian.

According to updates from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the evening, when militants fired on trucks leaving three injured. Among injured, two succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The other injured truck driver has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment. However, the area has been cordoned off following the incident.