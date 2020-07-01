New Delhi: A three-year-old boy was seen sitting beside the body of his grandfather who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday morning. A CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed in the latest terrorist attack. Also Read - 3 CRPF Personnel Killed, Many Injured During Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Sopore

According to reports, the kid was travelling in a Maruti car with his grandfather from Srinagar to Handwara when the car was caught in a crossfire between the CRPF jawans and the terrorists.

A video that has emerged shows the child crying inconsolably as J&K Police take him to his parents.