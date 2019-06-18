Srinagar: One of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists neutralised in the gunfight with security forces, today in Anantnag district, was the owner of the car used in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

Sajad Ahmad Bhat was among the two terrorists who were killed in the gunfight on Tuesday morning in the district’s Waghama area.

JeM terrorists Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tauseef who were involved in Pulwama terrorist attack (14 Feb) have been neutralized by the security forces in Anantnag encounter today. pic.twitter.com/GPLGr5brnr — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

“Sajad Ahmad Bhat alias Afzal Guru had joined militancy days before the Pulwama terror attack. He belonged to Marhama village in Anantnag,” police sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire underway between security forces & terrorists in Anantnag. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/OjcRvbMNR5 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Caches of weapons have been found but a soldier was also martyred in Tuesday’s gunfight.

“The number of injured soldiers during this period has gone up to 22,” police said. Two soldiers were injured during the Waghama gunfight while 19 were injured in Monday’s IED attack on a military vehicle in Arihal village of Pulwama district.

Yesterday, in two separate incidents in South Kashmir, an Army Major was martyred in a gunbattle in Anantnag district and at least six soldiers and two civilians were injured in a car bomb explosion that targeted a military vehicle in Pulwama.

A leading daily had reported that Pakistan had shared intelligence inputs with the Indian authorities about a potential terror attack in Kashmir.

