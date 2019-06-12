Srinagar: Terrorists on Wednesday attacked police party at KP road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, news agency ANI reported.

Heavy firing is underway.

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack police party at KP road in Anantnag; heavy firing underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Flm1X42FdR — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

In an earlier incident on June 7, terrorists lobbed a grenade at Sopore Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir. Two policeman were reportedly injured in the incident. The area was cordoned off. The incident came a few hours after four terrorists were killed by security forces in Panjran, Lassipora area of south Kashmir‘s Pulwama district.