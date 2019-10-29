Srinagar: Some unidentified terrorists on Tuesday fired on a CRPF deployment posted at a school in Drabgam, Pulwama district. Some 6-7 rounds were fired at the school which was being used as an examination centre, news agency ANI reported.

The CRPF and local police were deployed to guard the exam centre.

No injuries or loss of life was reported at the time of filing this report.

Additional forces have been deployed at the spot.

A search operation has also been launched.

This comes at a time when a 28-member delegation of the European Union (EU) Parliament is visiting Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the Valley amid global concerns over the abrogation of the contentious Article 370.

More details will soon be added to the story.