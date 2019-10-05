New Delhi: At least ten people including a traffic policeman and a journalist were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

“Only minor injuries reported so far. Follow up action initiated”, police said.

Notably, this is the second attack on security forces in the Valley since the Narendra Modi-led government has revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On September 28, militants hurled a grenade at the security forces at Nawa Kadal in the old Srinagar area. However, the grenade exploded without causing any damage.