New Delhi: In yet another incident of terror attack, suspected terrorists on Wednesday opened fire at a civilian in Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the incident, an encounter between the terrorists and the security men has broken out.

Kashmir Zone Police: Terrorists fired on a civilian in Tral area of Awantipora. Area has been cordoned & search is in progress. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

As per Kashmir Zone Police, the area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is going on. More details in the matter are awaited.