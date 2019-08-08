Srinagar: The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the valley yesterday to review the security and allay the fears of the residents after the abrogation of provisions under Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Doval interacted with the locals in Shopian to assure them that the measures are temporary and will be relaxed once the region gets a new leader.

In a video, Doval can be seen having lunch at the roadside with the locals and interacting with them.

NSA Doval with locals in Kashmir; says, “ik bar ik acha nizam ban jaye, usmai tabdiliyan ayen gi” pic.twitter.com/ZzANogd87C — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 7, 2019

Shopian, a hotbed of militancy and ground zero of Burhan Wani agitation, is now normal and peaceful, reported ANI.

Governor Satya Pal Malik also met Doval and they reportedly discussed the security situation.

The regional leaders including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are still under house arrest in the normal and peaceful valley.

On Tuesday, after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, Congress held a meeting of the working committee and adopted a resolution deploring the manner in which Article 370 was amended and the state was dismembered.

“It deserved to be honoured until it was amended, after consultation with all sections of the people, and strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India,” read the resolution

Congress, in the resolution, pledged to fight the BJP and it’s alleged divisive and diabolical agenda with every power in its hands.